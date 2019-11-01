PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like Carson Wentz will get one of his top weapons back for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears. Eagles head coach Doug Pederson says wide receiver DeSean Jackson is on track to return from his injury.
“I’m optimistic that he’ll play. We’re gonna get through today, again. He’s had a great week of practice. He’s been limited on the injury report all week so we’ll get through today and tomorrow and we’re optimistic that he can play,” Pederson said during Friday’s press conference.
Jackson also told reporters in the locker room that he is planning to be on the field against the Bears.
“That’s the plan right now,” Jackson said. “Definitely been a long process and we will see how it goes.”
DeSean Jackson on if he will play this Sunday: “That’s the plan right now” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/qcAfngxEA5
— Eliot Shorr-Parks (@EliotShorrParks) November 1, 2019
Jackson hasn’t played since Week 2 when he suffered an abdominal strain.
Pederson also confirmed that offensive tackle Jason Peters and linebacker Nigel Bradham won’t play on Sunday because of injuries.
