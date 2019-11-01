PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – It’s that time of year again, at 2 a.m. Sunday our clocks will fall back an hour and we will gain an extra hour of sleep thanks to Daylight Saving Time. However, experts say the change in sleep patterns may lead to more accidents on the roads.
According to AAA experts, shorter days mean many will be driving home in the dark. The time change also increases the chances of drowsy driving.
“The end of Daylight Saving Time this weekend will bring shorter days and longer nights,” said Robyn Briggs, Safety Press Officer for Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. “Night driving brings challenges, so we urge motorists to increase their driving distance and be extra cautious on our roadways.”
In 2018, drowsy drivers were a contributing factor in 2,546 crashes in Pennsylvania, resulting in 18 fatalities and nearly 900 injuries, according to PennDOT.
The National Sleep Foundation says sleep-deprived drivers cause more than 6,400 deaths and 50,000 injuries in the U.S. each year.
Previous research by the AAA Foundation estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in an average of 328,000 crashes annually, including 109,000 crashes that result in injuries and 6,400 fatal crashes.
You must log in to post a comment.