



BRISTOL TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A community came together Friday night to mourn and remember a young life cut short. The victim, a 22-year-old woman, was found shot dead in Bristol Township Sunday night.

Cashe Conover was out watching the Eagles’ game with friends Sunday night but was killed a short time later.

Those who love her gathered tonight and want to know who is responsible and why.

“She was not garbage” – Almost 200 community members gathered tonight in Bristol to celebrate the life of Cashe Conover who was killed by a still-unknown person and left in an alley on Sunday. More at 10/11 on @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/F9j7Ui5FwT — Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) November 2, 2019

A Bristol Township mother is holding on tight to something. It’s a poster of her daughter, a 22-year-old reduced to a two-dimensional memory.

“I need to know what happened to my baby,” Conover’s mother, Charmane Steed, said.

Conover’s favorite colors were red and black so when nearly 200 people arrived at the corner of Fleetwing and Airacobra Streets, they carried balloons in just two colors.

The vigil was held just yards away from where police say Conover was shot and killed around 11 p.m. Sunday. Her body was found in a dark alleyway.

“What did my baby do that was so hard that you had to kill her and leave her in a dark alley near garbage cans?” Steed said.

It’s been five days since the killing and no arrests have been made.

“Nobody deserves to find their baby in an alleyway near garbage cans like they are garbage because she might not have meant nothing to y’all but she meant a hell of a lot to me,” Steed said.

Conover meant a lot to a lot of people. Her 16-year-old sister stood in shock still while friends and family struggle to stand on their own.

Balloons were released, candles were lit but the questions still linger.

Anyone with information about the murder is urged to contact Bristol police.