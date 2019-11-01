WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — A Maryland man involved in a Delaware collision that killed five members of a New Jersey family has been sentenced to one year of probation. Alvin Hubbard III of Cambridge was sentenced Friday.
He pleaded guilty in June to five misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle causing death and two misdemeanor counts of vehicular assault.
The judge gave the 46-year-old Hubbard the maximum combined sentence of 14 years but suspended the prison time for a year of probation. Prosecutors sought a six-month sentence.
Hubbard was initially charged with five counts of second-degree vehicular homicide, three counts of vehicular assault and other offenses.
Authorities said Hubbard operated his pickup truck in a criminally negligent manner when it crossed the median and was hit by the family’s minivan in July 2018.
The crash killed 61-year-old Audie Trinidad and his four daughters: 20-year-old Kaitlyn, 17-year-old Danna, and 13-year-olds Melissa and Allison. Trinidad’s wife, 53-year-old Mary Rose, survived the crash.
Three others were injured in the accident.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.