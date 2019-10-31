  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A shooting in the Ogontz section of Philadelphia has critically injured a 25-year-old man. A 23-year-old woman was also hit by gunfire and is now in stable condition.

Police say the shooting started on the 1600 block of Chelton Avenue about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.

One of the victims then drove away from the scene and collided with a SEPTA bus at Broad and Olney.

Police say one person was taken into custody near the scene of the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

