



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The NBA is suspending Joel Embiid and Karl-Anthony Towns two games apiece for their fight Wednesday night in South Philly. There is no punishment for Ben Simmons.

Embiid will miss games at Portland and Phoenix.

The Sixers are 4-0 and it’s the team’s best start since 2000, when they made it to the NBA Finals.

But right now, the focus is on Embiid’s brawl and Simmons’ chokehold.

KAT and Embiid GOING AT IT. Wow. pic.twitter.com/bXjAGiB5ul — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 31, 2019

The brawl on Broad Street between Embiid and Minnesota’s Towns is the talk of the league Thursday. By the end of the brawl, Simmons had Towns on the floor in a headlock.

Embiid and Towns were both ejected from the Sixers’ 117-95 win.

The Sixers seem to be embracing the tough Philly mentality.

“This is Philadelphia and we play a certain way,” head coach Brett Brown said at practice Thursday.

“That’s what the City of Philadelphia is about. You gotta come in here, you gotta fight, you gotta play hard, you gotta be gritty, you gotta be a Broad Street bully,” Embiid said.

The scuffle showed the Sixers’ ability to come together as a team and to have each other’s backs.

“We’re close, we’re brothers,” Simmons said.

Next up, the Sixers visit the Trail Blazers on Saturday.