Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says a man was arrested after firing his gun on a trolley in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. The incident happened on the Route 15 trolley at 31st Street and Girard Avenue around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.
According to SEPTA, the passenger discharged his firearm into the floor of the trolley.
No injuries were reported.
A man was arrested and a weapon was recovered.
SEPTA says a shuttle bus service is in effect between 40th Street and Girard Avenue and 26th Street until further notice.
You must log in to post a comment.