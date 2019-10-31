  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, SEPTA Trolley


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA says a man was arrested after firing his gun on a trolley in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia. The incident happened on the Route 15 trolley at 31st Street and Girard Avenue around 1:20 p.m. on Thursday.

(credit: CBS3)

According to SEPTA, the passenger discharged his firearm into the floor of the trolley.

No injuries were reported.

A man was arrested and a weapon was recovered.

SEPTA says a shuttle bus service is in effect between 40th Street and Girard Avenue and 26th Street until further notice.

Comments