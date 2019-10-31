



GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Thanks to a scary forecast, Thursday wasn’t ideal for going door-to-door for Halloween treats. But the Halloween tradition of trick-or-treating is still going on in different ways in communities throughout the region.

From scary bunnies to superheroes, Halloween is just as much about expressing your alter ego as it is about the candy, and to make sure no kid, regardless of their home circumstances, misses out. The women of the Zeta Phi Beta sorority went all out to provide goodies to students at Evergreen Avenue Elementary School.

“This is a fun event. What we do in our chapter is everyone in our chapter who is retired comes down and mans the booth,” said Sharon Suber, with the Zeta Phi Beta sorority, “and the other chapter members supply the candies so we can set up tables that so all the kids in the school get candy for Halloween.”

Because of the storms in the forecast, the school and nearby Wenonah Elementary School had to move Halloween activities, like their costume parades, indoors.

“Batmom” Megan Salvatore approved of the move.

“I don’t think it changes it,” Salvatore said. “The kids still have fun wearing their costumes and doing the parade. I don’t think it matters to them.”

Plus, a bonus by moving inside — shadow dancing. Maybe moving Halloween indoors isn’t so bad after all.

“We have somewhere to sit,” parent Sarah Darlington said. “We’re not in the elements so I think it’s just as exciting.”

Glassboro moved its annual Trunk or Treat event into the Rowan Boulevard parking garage, giving trick-or-treaters some shelter from any rain.