Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police need help identifying two gunmen who were caught on camera opening fire on another vehicle at a stop sign. Surveillance cameras captured the incident on the 2100 block of Church Lane in East Germantown on Monday night.
The two men can be seen exiting an SUV when they begin to shoot at a Dodge vehicle behind them.
The Dodge then floors it in reverse to escape the gunfire.
There is no word if anyone was hurt.
Anyone with any information is being urged to contact police at 215-686-3353.
You must log in to post a comment.