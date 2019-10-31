PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have identified the suspect they are looking for in connection with multiple sexual assaults in Philadelphia. Twenty-year-old Drean Tabb is accused of raping two teenagers in Oxford Circle earlier this month.
Police say the victims were assaulted in separate incidents as they got off SEPTA buses at Bustleton and Levick Streets.
“The victims are both teenagers — 16 and 18 — they’re both high school students,” Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said in a press conference last week. “They both were returning home from work when they got off the bus.”
In each case, detectives say the suspect choked his victims, overpowering them in dark alleys and in one case, only feet from Roosevelt Boulevard.
If you have any information about this crime or suspect, contact the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-686-3264 or 215-686-9255.
