Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nearly a dozen students at a middle school in the Kensington section of Philadelphia had to be treated on Thursday morning after a pepper spray bottle dropped on the floor, accidentally discharging it. Police say the incident happened around 10 a.m. at the Conwell Middle School on the 3000 block of Emerald Street.
According to police, a sixth-grader dropped a bottle of pepper spray on the floor. When she tried to put the cap back on, she accidentally sprayed it.
Police say 11 students needed to be checked out at the nurse’s office. Medics were also called to the scene.
All of the parents of the students involved were contacted.
You must log in to post a comment.