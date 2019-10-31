BREAKING:Second Mistral Declared In Case Of Man Accused Of Shooting Philadelphia Police Officer Ed Davies
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have hired former Cincinnati Reds manager Bryan Price as their pitching coach. Price joins new manager Joe Girardi’s staff after going 279-387 with Cincinnati over parts of five seasons from 2014-18.

He previously was pitching coach for the Reds (2010-13), Diamondbacks (2006-09) and Mariners (2000-05).

Price replaces Chris Young, who was fired along with manager Gabe Kapler. The Phillies retained several coaches from Kapler’s staff before hiring Girardi last week.

The team still has a vacancy for hitting coach after parting with John Mallee.

