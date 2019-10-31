  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Alyssa Adams
Filed Under:2019 World Series, Bryce Harper, Local TV, Phillies, washington nationals


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Washington Nationals fought hard in Game 7 to win the first World Series in franchise history on Wednesday night and “it was Bryceless.” While the Nationals celebrated their championship, fans took to social media to troll Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper.

Harper spent the first seven years of his career in Washington D.C. before signing with the Phillies last offseason and Nationals fans were sure to let him know what he’s missing out on.

“It was Bryceless,” one fan told a local television station.

Other fans, brought up when Harper slipped up and said he “wants to bring a title back to D.C.” during his introductory press conference with the Phillies in March.

Of course, there had to be corny puns.

Many are calling him a “clown” for leaving Washington and think he is somewhere crying.

 

But there are plenty out there who don’t think he cares they won a ring because he’s too busy thinking about the $330 million he is going to make with the Phillies over the next 12 years.

One Phillies fan is calling Nats fans out questioning when they were going to let Bryce go and if they were going to start showing up to games now.

https://twitter.com/Jennyjen_k/status/1189866446148526085

Comments