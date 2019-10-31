



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Washington Nationals fought hard in Game 7 to win the first World Series in franchise history on Wednesday night and “it was Bryceless.” While the Nationals celebrated their championship, fans took to social media to troll Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper.

Harper spent the first seven years of his career in Washington D.C. before signing with the Phillies last offseason and Nationals fans were sure to let him know what he’s missing out on.

“It was Bryceless,” one fan told a local television station.

Other fans, brought up when Harper slipped up and said he “wants to bring a title back to D.C.” during his introductory press conference with the Phillies in March.

Bryce Harper was a man of his word. He did bring a title back to DC pic.twitter.com/kmfinlQZMM — Liam Beatus (@notliambeatus) October 31, 2019

Of course, there had to be corny puns.

I called Bryce Harper’s phone… … But there was NO RING. — DC (@DanClarkSports) October 31, 2019

Many are calling him a “clown” for leaving Washington and think he is somewhere crying.

Live look-in at Bryce Harper this morning…. pic.twitter.com/2gxaSso7LO — Joe Gutowski (@j_gutowski) October 31, 2019

Bryce Harper going to bed tonight like #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/p59hmeITgC — Omar (@omarrgalaviz) October 31, 2019

But there are plenty out there who don’t think he cares they won a ring because he’s too busy thinking about the $330 million he is going to make with the Phillies over the next 12 years.

Bryce Harper when the Nats won the #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/eiLNihcFEs — 🅰️🅰️ron in the Chi 🌃 (@aarontor) October 31, 2019

Bryce Harper In philly while you’re worried about him. Concentrate on the guys that got you there and enjoy the win. Get over your Ex. It’s not healthy. pic.twitter.com/QElxAn20pP — Jenny K (@Jennyjen_k) October 31, 2019

One Phillies fan is calling Nats fans out questioning when they were going to let Bryce go and if they were going to start showing up to games now.

