



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid was ejected for fighting with Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns during the Sixers’ 117-95 win on Wednesday night. And as we all know, JoJo loves to trash talk and “own real estate” in players’ heads.

So it should be no surprise Embiid responded to Towns’ tweet mocking him in the early morning hours Thursday.

About a half-hour after Towns tweeted about Embiid, he responded using explicit language.

“That tough guy act ain’t cutting it… you know what you are.. you know what you have always been >>> A P**** (SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK) Been kicking your a** and pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It’s a known thing that I OWN YOU @KarlTowns,” Embiid tweeted.

“I like to get in people’s minds. I have real estate in their heads,” Embiid told reporters after the game.

Embiid also claims Towns’ mother was at the game giving him middle fingers “left and right.” Of course those gestures supported his theory of owning “serious real estate” in Towns’ head.

The fight broke out about halfway through the third quarter, leading to the two players being ejected.

Ben Simmons quickly came to defend Embiid and play “peacemaker” as the officials determined, but some could argue Simmons was far from a peacemaker.

Embiid says the energy and emotion that led to the brawl is what playing in Philadelphia is all about.

“You gotta come in here, you gotta fight. You gotta play hard. You gotta be gritty. You gotta be a Broad Street Bully. That’s what it’s about,” Embiid said.

It’s unclear whether Embiid will face a suspension for the brawl and while he doesn’t feel he should miss any games because he didn’t throw any punches, he’s aware the league tends to over overruling anything that involves him.

“Personally, I didn’t throw and punches, so I shouldn’t get suspended. But they have a history of just overruling anything that comes to me in a subtle way. Hopefully they’ll overrule it in the right way, but I don’t expect it,” Embiid said.