DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying the parents of a juvenile boy who was in the same amusement park ride cart with 10-year-old Hailey McMullen when she was fatally thrown from it. Detectives believe the boy may have information that could assist them in the death investigation.
Hailey was killed on Oct. 12 when she was thrown from the “Xtreme” Super Sizzler Ride at the annual Deerfield Township Harvest Festival.
She was airlifted to Cooper Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.
New Jersey officials have since shut down all rides similar to the one involved in the deadly festival accident.
Detectives would like to speak with the boy and his parents.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101.
