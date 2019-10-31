  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Starbucks arrest, Starbucks Arrests


PHILADELPHIA (CBS)  – The former regional manager of a Center City Starbucks where two black men were arrested last year for sitting inside the store is suing the company for allegedly discriminating against white people. Our radio partner, KYW Newsradio, reports that Shannon Phillips claims she was fired less than a month after the high-profile incident because she is white.

She alleges the company discriminated in an effort to convince the community it properly responded to the incident.

Phillips’ lawyer, who refused to comment, is asking for a jury trial.

