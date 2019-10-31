Eyes on Influencers

BREAKING:
Philadelphia Police Searching For 20-Year-Old Drean Tabb In Connection To Multiple Sex Assaults
Philadelphia Police Officer Ed Davies To Testify Against Man Accused Of Shooting Him 6 Years Ago
Philadelphia Police Officer Ed Davies is expected to take the stand against the man accused of shooting him six years ago.
Philadelphia Police Searching For 20-Year-Old Drean Tabb In Connection To Multiple Sex Assaults
Drean Tabb, 20, is accused of raping two teenagers in Oxford Circle earlier this month.
Take A Look Inside Dark Passage Philadelphia
Halloween Costumes 2019
Check out some of the best costumes from our viewers around the Delaware Valley!
Joel Embiid Rips Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns On Social Media After Brawl During Sixers' 117-95 Win
Joel Embiid was ejected for fighting with Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns during the Sixers 117-95 win on Wednesday night.
'It Was Bryceless': Nationals Fans Troll Bryce Harper After Winning World Series Without Him
While the Nationals players celebrated their championship, fans took to social media to troll Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper.
Latest Videos
Weather Videos
Thursday Morning Forecast: Trick Or Treat Forecast
Matt Peterson has the latest forecast.
6 hours ago
Philadelphia Weather: Severe Threat On Halloween
Kate Bilo has the latest forecast.
13 hours ago
Weather Stories
Philadelphia Weather: A Soggy End To The Weekend
This weekend will be a mixed bag—much like last weekend.
Philadelphia Weather: Heavy Rain Will Make For Sloppy Wednesday Evening Commute
The vast majority of our region can expect about 1 inch of rain from this storm, with some areas seeing up to 2 inches.
The Best 4 Gyms in Philadelphia
In search of a new favorite fitness spot?
Thirsting For Tea? Check Out These New Philadelphia Spots
If you've got tea on the brain, you're in luck: We've found the freshest Philadelphia tea outlets to quell your cravings.
'These Are Great People To Work With': Bucks County Launches Sweet Spots Trail
What Bucks County is looking to do is hit your sweet spot, but also promote the small business community.
'Happy Place' Pop-Up Exhibit Opening At King Of Prussia Mall This Weekend
The “Happy Place” pop-up exhibit opens at the King of Prussia Mall this weekend.
Jack's Pumpkin Glow Opens For Third Year In West Fairmount Park Friday
Jack’s Pumpkin Glow, formerly known as The Glow, opens on Oct. 5 in Philadelphia’s West Fairmount Park.
Survey: Philadelphia Fourth-Best City For Oktoberfest Celebrations In United States
A new survey ranks Philly the fourth best city in the country for Oktoberfest celebrations.
Health Officials Warning Passengers Of Measles Exposure At Philadelphia International Airport
Anyone who visited the Philadelphia International Airport last week may have been exposed to the measles, health officials announced Friday.
Time To Book Holiday Travel Is Rapidly Approaching, AAA Says
While many passengers are still soaking up the final days of summer, some are already looking ahead to their holiday travel.
Tractor Trailer Accident Causing Traffic Delays At Philadelphia International Airport
Officials say a tractor trailer struck an overhead walkway on Departures Road at Terminal B around 1:30 p.m.
LIVE - Eyewitness News At Noon
On Air
Schedule:
12:00 PM
Eyewitness News at Noon
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
3:00 PM
Dr. Phil
October 31, 2019 at 11:27 am
Philadelphia Police Officer Ed Davies To Testify Against Man Accused Of Shooting Him 6 Years Ago
Philadelphia Police Searching For 20-Year-Old Drean Tabb In Connection To Multiple Sex Assaults
Philadelphia Police: Nearly Dozen Students At Conwell Middle School Treated After Pepper Spray Accidentally Discharged
