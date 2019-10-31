WEATHER ALERT:Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of region until 1 a.m.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By Alexandria Hoff
Filed Under:Florence Township news, Local, Local TV

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a 3-year-old girl and her mother were struck by a car in Florence Township on Thursday night. The accident happened at Olive Street and Cedar Lane around 7 p.m.

Police say both the girl and her mother were flown to Cooper Hospital in Camden. Both are in critical condition, according to police.

A car with damage to its windshield remained on the scene and witnesses say the driver was visibly distressed.

Neighbors who rushed out into the chaos say they think the victims were trick-or-treating and attempting to cross Cedar Lane from a store and into a neighborhood when they were struck.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Alexandria Hoff

Comments