FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a 3-year-old girl and her mother were struck by a car in Florence Township on Thursday night. The accident happened at Olive Street and Cedar Lane around 7 p.m.
Police say both the girl and her mother were flown to Cooper Hospital in Camden. Both are in critical condition, according to police.
Neighbors here in Florence tell me that this accident has broken their hearts, especially so for the simple fact that some who witnessed aid being rendered to the 3 year old, say she appeared to be in her Halloween costume.
This is the condition of the striking car – @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/E4lomy2QHC
— Alexandria Hoff (@AlexandriaHoff) November 1, 2019
A car with damage to its windshield remained on the scene and witnesses say the driver was visibly distressed.
Neighbors who rushed out into the chaos say they think the victims were trick-or-treating and attempting to cross Cedar Lane from a store and into a neighborhood when they were struck.
