WEATHER ALERT:Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of region until 1 a.m.
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMThe Unicorn
    9:01 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:30 PMThe Unicorn
    10:00 PMEvil
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Florence Township news, Local, Local TV

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a 2-year-old was among two pedestrians who were struck by a car in Florence Township on Thursday night. The accident happened at Olive Street and Cedar Lane.

Police say both the 2-year-old victim and a 33-year-old were flown to Cooper Hospital in Camden.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

There is no word if the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.

Comments