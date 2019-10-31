Comments
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a 2-year-old was among two pedestrians who were struck by a car in Florence Township on Thursday night. The accident happened at Olive Street and Cedar Lane.
Police say both the 2-year-old victim and a 33-year-old were flown to Cooper Hospital in Camden.
There is no word on their conditions at this time.
There is no word if the striking vehicle remained at the scene.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story.
You must log in to post a comment.