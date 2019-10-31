  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Deptford Township news, Local, Local TV


DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured after a crash along Route 55 in Deptford Township, Wednesday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Route 55, north of Route 47.

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Crash On Route 55

It’s unclear how many cars were involved but at least one car hit a tree and flipped over landing on its roof.

Officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to Cooper Hospital in unknown condition.

A portion of Route 55 was closed overnight while officials investigated but has since reopened.

Comments