DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – One person was killed and another was injured after a crash along Route 55 in Deptford Township, Wednesday night. It happened just after 11:30 p.m. on the northbound lanes of Route 55, north of Route 47.
It’s unclear how many cars were involved but at least one car hit a tree and flipped over landing on its roof.
Officials say one person was pronounced dead at the scene and another person was transported to Cooper Hospital in unknown condition.
A portion of Route 55 was closed overnight while officials investigated but has since reopened.
