



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The weather on Thursday looks to be more trick than a treat, forcing some Delaware Valley communities to move trick-or-treating to a different day. With the safety of children in mind, a number of townships in New Jersey and one Pennsylvania county have elected to reschedule dates for trick-or-treaters.

Mantua Township, N.J.: Trick-or-treat hours have been rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Hammonton, N.J.: Trick-or-treating has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 pm. The Hammonton School District Halloween parade has also been moved to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Atlantic City, N.J.: Trunk or Treat is now scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

ATTENTION! Trunk or Treat has been MOVED to TOMORROW for faulty weather! Wednesday, October 30th, from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM. Please see attached flyer for more information. For any questions please the Mayor's Office @ (609) 347-5400 pic.twitter.com/LT1zSltJ4h — City of Atlantic City (@AtlanticCityGov) October 29, 2019

Buena Vista Township, N.J.: Trick-or-treating postponed until Friday, Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Collings Lakes, N.J.: Trick-or-treating will now be on Friday, Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Township, Berks County: Trick-or-treating will now take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Friday, the forecast looks to be clear but much cooler with highs in the 50s.