



HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — The weather on Thursday looks to be more trick than a treat, forcing some Delaware Valley communities to move trick-or-treating to a different day. With the safety of children in mind, some towns in New Jersey and Pennsylvania have elected to reschedule dates for trick-or-treaters.

Marching to the beat of the Hammonton High School band, children at Sooy Elementary School strutted their spooky and silly best Wednesday for the annual Halloween parade.

It was a day early this year. Town officials blame the change of date on the rain expected on Thursday.

“I guess they did what they had to do. It’s still raining but we’re making the best out of it,” parent Rachel Bagliani said.

The parade and town-wide trick-or-treating have both been moved to Wednesday. Police say it’s all about safety.

“If we’re out at night and there is decreased visibility because of rain and the roadway surface isn’t great traction, it could cause some serious injuries and fatalities,” Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said.

Hammonton is among nearly a half-dozen towns in the region to move activities to either Wednesday or Friday because of the weather.

But do parents feel like changing Halloween activities to avoid rain is a trick or a treat?

“I think it’s kind of silly. We went trick-or-treating in the rain when I was a kid,” parent Kelly Mashaw said.

“I actually thought it was a good idea as well because if you get that misty rain like we’ve had, it makes it difficult to see in the evening,” grandparent Bridget Cassario said.

Mantua Township, N.J.: Trick-or-treat hours have been rescheduled to Friday, Nov. 1 from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Hammonton, N.J.: Trick-or-treating has been moved to Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 pm. The Hammonton School District Halloween parade has also been moved to 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Ocean City, N.J.: Trick-or-treating is postponed to Friday, Nov. 1 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Atlantic City, N.J.: Trunk or Treat is still scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. But will now be at the Surf Stadium Parking Lot, the Uptown School and at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. School

Trunk or Treat is back on Halloween!

Buena Vista Township, N.J.: Trick-or-treating postponed until Friday, Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Collings Lakes, N.J.: Trick-or-treating will now be on Friday, Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

West Chester, Chester County: Trick-or-treat has been moved to Friday, Nov. 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spring Township, Berks County: Trick-or-treating will now take place on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

On Friday, the forecast looks to be clear but much cooler with highs in the 50s.

CBS3’s Cleve Bryan contributed to this report.