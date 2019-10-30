Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police sources say four people were found shot to death inside a home in West Philadelphia. It happened at a residence on the 5000 block of Walton Avenue.
Police have deemed the deaths suspicious.
The victims have not been identified.
There is no word on what led to the shooting.
