BREAKING:4 People Found Shot To Death Inside West Philadelphia Home, Sources Say
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police, West Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police sources say four people were found shot to death inside a home in West Philadelphia. It happened at a residence on the 5000 block of Walton Avenue.

Police have deemed the deaths suspicious.

The victims have not been identified.

There is no word on what led to the shooting.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments