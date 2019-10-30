WAYNE, Pa. (CBS) — Archbishop Carroll High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Wednesday after there were rumors of a student who brought a gun to school. Radnor police detained the student but say the student did not bring a gun to school.
No charges have been filed at this time.
The school says all students are safe and returned to scheduled classes.
Sophomore Julia Hunt says the lockdown went off just how the school previously practiced.
“It was very quiet, really calm. The teachers had everything under control, everyone just knew what to do,” she said.
Parents have the option of pulling students out of the school as a precautionary measure.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
