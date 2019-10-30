BREAKING:Police Searching For Female Suspect Who Assaulted Elderly Woman On SEPTA Bus In Northeast Philadelphia
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police are searching for a female suspect who assaulted an elderly woman on a SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The incident happened on the Route 70 bus on Bustleton and Cottman Avenues around 7 p.m.

According to SEPTA police, the suspect boarded the bus across the street from the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility on State Road and got off at Bustleton and Cottman Avenues following the assault. She fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as a black female in her 30s, with black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, yellow shirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information about this incident, call police at 215-580-3486.

