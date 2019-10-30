PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who held a 62-year-old cashier at gunpoint during a robbery in the Overbrook section of the city. The robbery happened just before 6 a.m. Tuesday at the 7-Eleven store along the 6300 block of Lebanon Avenue.
According to officials, once inside the store, the suspect pointed a handgun at the cashier as he demanded money.
The cashier placed $100 into a bag and handed it to the suspect.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Police say the suspect is a black male, around 20 years old, 5-foot-5, with a dark complexion and was wearing blue jeans, dark-colored high-top sneakers or boots, a black and white mask, with a black hooded “PlayStation” logo sweatshirt.
If you have any information, you are urged to contact police at 215-686-3183.
