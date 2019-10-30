  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Jim Kenney, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is reportedly considering a run for governor. Eyewitness News reached out to the administration after The Philadelphia Inquirer’s report Wednesday, which said Kenney hopes to replace Gov. Tom Wolf in 2022.

The report cites anonymous sources.

A spokesperson for Kenney told Eyewitness News: “While the mayor is flattered that people are urging him to run for governor, he is focused on running the city and getting re-elected next Tuesday.”

