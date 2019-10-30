PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney announced Wednesday a new tool for homeowners to protect themselves against deed fraud. A new free online tool was released called Fraud Guard.
Any member of the public can register for a Fraud Guard account on a new website.
It allows homeowners to request an email notification if a specified name appears in any document, such as a deed or mortgage, recorded in the City of Philadelphia.
“Deed fraud is an issue that can affect anyone, but more often than not, victims are members of our most vulnerable communities who face significant barriers in recovering their homes given the expense and complexity of the legal process,” Kenney said. “Our administration recognizes the seriousness of deed fraud and is committed to working with City Council, criminal justice partners, and other community stakeholders to implement innovative solutions to prevent and reduce the negative effects of this terrible crime.”
Click here to sign up for Fraud Guard.
