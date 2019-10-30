Overnight Fire Sends Flames Through Roof Of Stone Harbor Condo Building

Comments
STONE HARBOR, N.J. (CBS) – An overnight fire in Stone Harbor sent flames through the roof of a condo building. The fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Harbour View Condos on 88th and 3rd Streets.
When crews arrived, they saw flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters say the flames got so intense they had to strike a second-alarm.
Officials say no one was inside the condos and no injuries have been reported so far.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
CBS3’s Jan Carabeo contributed to this report.
