By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania SPCA


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials have released new surveillance video of a man wanted for stealing a dog from the Pennsylvania SPCA. Officials say the man in the black sweatshirt stole a Shiba Inu puppy from the organization’s headquarters on Erie Avenue last Friday.

A $1,000 reward is being offered to find the thief.

According to website listings, Shiba Inu puppies are valued between $1,000 and $2,500.

“It’s hard to know whether his motivation was to take the puppy for himself or potentially take this puppy because it’s so valuable and potentially sell it to someone else,” said Nicole Wilson, director of PSPCA humane law enforcement.

That suspect was last seen on surveillance video walking toward Whitaker Avenue after 5 p.m. on Friday.

