



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time since a devastating single-car accident in California in September, we are hearing from Philadelphia-native comedian Kevin Hart. The 40-year-old comedian posted to his Instagram account Wednesday documenting his recovery efforts and his new perspective on life.

“Basically, what you realize is that you’re not in control. No matter how much you think you’re in control, you’re not in control. At the end of the day, it can all be over, man,” Hart says to begin the video.

According to investigators, the driver of Kevin Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda accelerated recklessly which led to the accident that left Hart and two other people injured.

“In this case, I honestly feel like God basically told me to sit down,” Hart said. When you’re moving too fast and you’re doing too much, sometimes you can’t see the things you’re meant to see. But after my accident, I see things differently. I see life from a whole new perspective.”

The video goes on to show Hart engaging with his family and others as he progressed through his recovery.

Hart expressed great gratitude for not only his fans but also God.

“I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better version of me,” he said.

The comedic superstar ended the video by looking forward to what the future holds.

“I’m looking forward to an amazing 2020.”