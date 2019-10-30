  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Following a voluntary recall of its popular baby powder, Johnson & Johnson says multiple new tests did not find asbestos in a bottle of baby powder. This contradicts the U.S. Food and Drug Administration whose previous tests revealed trace levels of asbestos in that same bottle.

That finding led to a large recall earlier this month.

The recall cued retailers such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid to pull the 22-ounce bottles that came from a lot distributed in 2018.

The FDA says it stands by its findings.

