PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — AAA is urging parents and children to put safety first when trick-or-treating for Halloween. The experts urge trick-or-treaters to cross streets at crosswalks.
They say to gather candy on one side of the street, then the other. Don’t zig-zag across streets or in and out of cars.
If you are trick-or-treating Thursday, the weather will most likely be your biggest challenge.
“Children are twice as likely to be struck and killed by a car on Halloween than on any other night of the year,” AAA spokeswoman Jana Tidwell said. “This year, in particular, we have another safety issue to pertain to and that is the rain. We’re expecting rain all day. Rain compromises motorists’ visibility.”
AAA suggests parents put reflective tape and stickers on costumes and have children carry flashlights and glow sticks so drivers can see them better.
