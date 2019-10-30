  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gritty, Local, Local TV, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers and Gritty made a dream come true Wednesday. Gritty surprised his biggest fan, 4-year-old Jack Callahan.

The surprise came during Jack’s birthday party at the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House.

Last month, the young cancer patient wrote a letter to the Flyers’ mascot, saying all he wanted for his birthday was to meet the fuzzy mascot.

The Virginia boy is receiving treatment at CHOP.

During the party, Jack told Gritty he loved him and Gritty gave Jack a special gift — a Flyers jersey.

