Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers and Gritty made a dream come true Wednesday. Gritty surprised his biggest fan, 4-year-old Jack Callahan.
The surprise came during Jack’s birthday party at the Philadelphia Ronald McDonald House.
Last month, the young cancer patient wrote a letter to the Flyers’ mascot, saying all he wanted for his birthday was to meet the fuzzy mascot.
The Virginia boy is receiving treatment at CHOP.
So. Much. Joy. pic.twitter.com/IrTOg1V8Dz
— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) October 30, 2019
During the party, Jack told Gritty he loved him and Gritty gave Jack a special gift — a Flyers jersey.
You must log in to post a comment.