BREAKING:Police Searching For Female Suspect Who Assaulted Elderly Woman On SEPTA Bus In Northeast Philadelphia
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Freddie Perez, Local, Local TV, Nikolette Rivera, Philadelphia News, Tayvon Thomas


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nikolette Rivera, the 2-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Kensington, will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Nikolette died just over two weeks ago when a gunman fired an assault rifle into her family’s home on Water Street.

Credit: CBS3

She was in her mother’s arm at the time of the shooting.

Suspects Freddie Perez and Tayvon Thomas have been charged with her murder.

(credit: Philadelphia Police Department)

Police say the men intended to kill Rivera’s father over drugs.

Funeral services will take place later today.

Comments