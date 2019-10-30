Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nikolette Rivera, the 2-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Kensington, will be laid to rest on Wednesday. Nikolette died just over two weeks ago when a gunman fired an assault rifle into her family’s home on Water Street.
She was in her mother’s arm at the time of the shooting.
Suspects Freddie Perez and Tayvon Thomas have been charged with her murder.
Police say the men intended to kill Rivera’s father over drugs.
Funeral services will take place later today.
