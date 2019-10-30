BREAKING:Police Searching For Female Suspect Who Assaulted Elderly Woman On SEPTA Bus In Northeast Philadelphia
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two local police officers and their K-9 partners are in the running for a big award, but they need your help. The officers are competing for a new police Chevy Tahoe SUV that’s customized for their K-9 partners.

The group Vested Interest in K9s will give away the SUV to the officer who wins an online poll. The group looks to provide bullet and stab protective vests along with other assistance to dogs in law enforcement around the country.

In the running for this year’s award is Patrolman Charles Haney and K-9 Kobi from Burlington City.

Vested Interest in K9s

Lower Merion Officer Jeffrey Seamans and K-9 Rookie are also up for the award.

Vested Interest in K9s

To cast your vote for the officers, click here.

Voting ends on Thursday at 8 p.m.

Comments