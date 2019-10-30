Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you get married in Philadelphia, you have to go all out with the Philly references, right? That’s exactly what one wedding did.
Maria Simmonds and Justins Willis tied the knot at the Constitution Center last weekend.
Simmonds loves making costumes, so she made one for each member of the bridal party to enter the reception in.
Each one had a Philadelphia theme.
The themes included Gritty, the Phanatic, a pretzel, a cheesesteak and Rocky.
