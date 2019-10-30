



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Women across the country, including several in the Philadelphia area, are receiving cards from a “Jenny B” congratulating them on their pregnancy, packed with gift cards and coupons to a motherhood website. Here’s the weird part: many of the women aren’t pregnant, and it seems that none of them know this “Jenny B.”

The gift cards are sent in an envelope with no return label and are signed “Jenny B.” All of the coupons and gift cards link back to a company called Mother’s Lounge LLC.

“Congratulations!!! I’m so excited for you! I hope you like these,” the card reads.

The About Us section of the Mother’s Lounge website includes a biography for the apparent founder of the company, Jenny Boscoe.

“Because she doesn’t prefer the spotlight, and her story deserves to be told, this page was written by her employees,” the beginning of the About Us page reads. “Although Jenny is currently a full-time at-home mother of 5 children, she’s known to spend 40 hours or more per week working on or improving her many Mothers Lounge brands. It all started in 2005 when she invented the Milk Bands™ breastfeeding bracelet which is sold in thousands of stores worldwide… Jenny has a passion for trying to make mom’s lives easier in all that she does and believes that her products will make a difference in yours. Since 2005, Jenny has launched multiple mother & baby product lines including Udder Covers™, Seven™ brand baby slings, Carseat Canopy™, Nursing Pillow, and has future product lines in the works. Her favorite part of the business is designing. She’s had a hand in every fabric print, logo, photo shoot, and image used with any of her brands. Jenny continues to be the visionary for the company’s ambitious future.”

When users try to add a gift card to their order, it actually increases the price of the order. According to the Better Business Bureau, this is a marketing scheme.

The BBB has also received reports about the low quality of items ordered through “Mother’s Lounge.” The company has an “F” rating on the Better Business Bureau’s website.

Mother’s Lounge LLC is a company based in Utah.

