PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman is in critical condition after police say she was beaten in her West Philadelphia home. Police responded to the house on the 700 block of North 45th Street on Monday night.
Officers say they found the 38-year-old victim bleeding heavily from her head and she had a broken arm.
The victim identified her attacker as her ex-boyfriend.
Her three children, between the ages of four and 15, were home at the time.
They were not hurt.
