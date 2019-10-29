PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The SugarHouse Casino debuted its new name on Tuesday. SugarHouse is now called the Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
The casino’s ownership has not changed.
Officials say this is a rebranding meant to usher in an all new, $15 million state-of-the-art Bet Rivers sportsbook.
“It’s a $15 million reinvestment of the overall property, including the brand new, state-of-the-art Bet Rivers sportsbook, a new signature restaurant coming soon called Jack’s Bar and Grill, and we’re doubling down on our commitments to the community, just to name a few things,” casino general manager Rob Long said.
“I’m really proud to say, over the last 10 years we’ve won over a lot of hearts and minds in the neighborhood and the city and we’ve been a great community partner here,” casino CEO Greg Carlin added.
They plan to expand their charitable work with several Philadelphia-based groups, including the Police Athletic League and the Philly Pride Parade.
The casino opened on Delaware Avenue in 2010.
