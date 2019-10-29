PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 21-year-old man was gunned down right in front of a Philadelphia school overnight. It happened around midnight on the 900 block of North Marshall Street in the city’s Poplar neighborhood. The scene is next to the Young Scholars Charter School.
Police say two gunmen fired more than two dozen shots.
They found the victim shot multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Eyewitnesses told police they saw two masked gunmen riding away on bicycles.
“We are getting information from witnesses that the shooters were two males, last seen on bicycles traveling west on Poplar in the 700 block, and both of these males were wearing some sort of mask covering their faces,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Investigators say they found a gun in the victim’s pocket but they don’t think he had a chance to use it.
Officials are checking nearby surveillance cameras in hopes that it will lead them to the suspects.
You must log in to post a comment.