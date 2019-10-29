PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men accused of robbing a man a gunpoint and stealing his vehicle in North Philadelphia. The incident happened on the 1500 block of Brown Street on Oct. 13 at 8:52 p.m.
Police say the 26-year-old victim was sitting in his car when one of the men opened his car door demanding the keys. The victim reportedly stated that he did not have the keys and then the suspect pulled out a silver handgun.
The victim then gave the keys to the suspect and then the second man drove the car to a Rite Aid while the other suspect sat in the back seat with the victim.
The victim withdrew $100 from the ATM and gave it to the suspects. He was then dropped off in an unknown alley and told to lay down.
The suspects fled in the victim’s vehicle which was recovered at 20th and Jefferson Streets.
One of the suspects is described as an African American man, wearing a light-colored hooded jacket, dark-colored pants and light-colored shoes. The second suspect is described as an African American man, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes.
If you have any information regarding the suspects, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3093.
