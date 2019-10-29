Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An 11-year-old girl was hospitalized after a firework she was playing with inside a home exploded. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of North Marvine Street in the Logan section of Philadelphia.
Philadelphia police say the young girl was playing with fireworks when one went off.
She was transported to Jefferson University Hospital and will be transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
She is currently in stable condition.
The firework caused damage to the home’s second-floor room and the drywall.
The bomb squad and SWAT are on the scene.
