PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia International Airport was like a zoo Tuesday morning as airport passengers received a wild surprise visit from some unexpected guests. The airport partnered with the Philadelphia Zoo to bring animals inside the terminal to interact with travelers.
Passengers interacted with many animals who were brought to the airport, giving a unique zoo experience to those who may not usually get to visit.
The initiative, which started this summer, has been a hit with passengers who often need a break from the stress of air travel.
To enhance personal interaction with the animals, the airport has created trading cards for each of the animals.
The cards are given to passengers as a memento of their memorable experience at the airport.
You must log in to post a comment.