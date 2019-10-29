PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia City Council is considering legislation to protect low-income renters. Some say the city is facing an eviction crisis.

Philadelphia has increasingly become a renter’s city. Councilmembers say 51% of residents are renting.

City Council is looking to give legal help to low-income renters who face eviction.

Those affected by eviction threats gave emotional testimonies on Tuesday.

“I did not know how they could evict me when I have been living with such awful conditions,” Laron Campbell said. “I learned that my landlord had no license, no certificate and a list of open violations on the property.”

Campbell is one of many Philadelphia residents who spoke out during a hearing with councilmembers. She’s hoping her story will help pass legislation that would allow for a right to counsel in what city leaders describe as an ongoing eviction crisis.

Councilmembers say landlords file more than 20,000 evictions each year, with 70% of evictions being against black women.

“If you are a tenant who makes up to 200% above the poverty line, which is around $40,000 to $50,000, you will have representation in landlord-tenant court,” City Councilwoman Helen Gym said.

Gym has been spearheading the initiative to provide city subsidized lawyers for low-income renters facing eviction. She shared a small victory with Campbell after Tuesday’s hearing as the bill is now going to City Council for a full vote.

“By providing fair and responsible representation, two things happen: One, we stop the scorch of evictions and landlords can also get paid,” Gym said.

“Ms. Campbell is just an amazing example of someone whose resilience and her own ability to seek resources really benefitted her,” attorney Barrett Marshall said. “What we need to do though, is make access to those things a little more available to folks.”

City Council will vote on the passage of the bill on Nov. 14.