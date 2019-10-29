Comments
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – It’s cranberry season and farms in New Jersey are ready for the fall harvest. Cutts Brothers Cranberry Farm in Burlington County has been in operation since 1906, and all of its workers are related by blood or marriage.
They built most of the machinery themselves and even stay in small huts on the farm during the harvest.
“There’s about 3,000 acres of cranberries in New Jersey, and New Jersey is the third-largest producer in the country,” New Jersey Agriculture Secretary Douglas H. Fisher said.
Ninety-five percent of cranberries harvested in New Jersey are sold to the “Ocean Spray” cooperative.
So odds are, the cranberry sauce, juice or “craisins” on your Thanksgiving table are Jersey’s own.
