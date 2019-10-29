  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Dobbins Technical High School, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News, Philadelphia Police, T.M. Peirce Elementary School


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two North Philadelphia schools had to be placed on lockdown for a short period of time on Tuesday morning after a man was shot several times nearby. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of North 23rd Street.

(credit: CBS3)

Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the back four times, shortly before 11:30 a.m., causing the T.M. Peirce Elementary School and Dobbins Technical High School to be placed on lockdown at 11:40 a.m. The lockdowns at both schools were lifted about 10 to 20 minutes later.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

