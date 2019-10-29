Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two North Philadelphia schools had to be placed on lockdown for a short period of time on Tuesday morning after a man was shot several times nearby. The shooting happened on the 2700 block of North 23rd Street.
Police say a 24-year-old man was shot in the back four times, shortly before 11:30 a.m., causing the T.M. Peirce Elementary School and Dobbins Technical High School to be placed on lockdown at 11:40 a.m. The lockdowns at both schools were lifted about 10 to 20 minutes later.
The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
You must log in to post a comment.