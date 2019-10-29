PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A $10,000 reward is being offered in connection to a brutal beating in South Philadelphia that left a man in a coma. The Citizen’s Crime Commission says Frank Tarantella was found lying on the sidewalk outside Cookie’s Tavern on the corner of Oregon and Alder Streets, just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.
He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and is currently in a coma.
“The picture with the little boy is his son, his birthday is this Friday and he would like nothing better than his father to wake up,” Citizen’s Crime Commission Vice President Santo Montecalvo said.
Authorities are hoping someone in the area may have witnessed the assault and can lead them to a suspect.
If you have any information on this incident, call the Crime Commission Tipline at 215-546-TIPS.
You must log in to post a comment.