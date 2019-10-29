PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A $10,000 reward is being offered in connection to a brutal beating in South Philadelphia that left a man in a coma. The Citizen’s Crime Commission says Frank Tarantella was found lying on the sidewalk outside Cookie’s Tavern on the corner of Oregon and Alder Streets, just after 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital and is currently in a coma.

The victim’s family says all they want are answers about what happened.

“Justice isn’t being served. It’s not fair. Everybody wants justice for their family,” said Tarantella’s longtime companion, Christine Lassiter.

Lassiter is demanding justice after Tarantella was brutally beaten outside of a South Philly bar.

“Please do what’s right. You know what happened, people know what happened, just please do what’s right. Please, I’m begging you for my son, for me,” Lassiter said.

Lassiter says Tarantella was at Cookie’s Tavern on Friday, Oct. 11.

She says a fight broke out inside the bar and moved outside. Tarantella was beaten so badly he’s now in a coma at Jefferson Hospital in Center City.

He’s suffering from multiple head injuries including a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain.

Lassiter says the hardest part is trying to explain what happened to their 14-year-old son.

“How do you talk to a child about a situation like that? You don’t know how to. You should be able to live your life and not have to see your father like this,” Lassiter said.

She says doctors told her it could be a year before Tarantella has brain function again. She says he worked as an engineer at a hotel in University City.

“You want to grow old together, you promised to grow old together and do things and raise your son together, watch him do everything. He just started high school,” Lassiter said.

The Citizen’s Crime Commission is offering a $10,000 reward. If you have any information, you’re asked to give them a call at 215-546-TIPS.