By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Eagles, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Eagles traded facemasks for Halloween masks Tuesday. Several Eagles’ rookies showed up at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in full costume.

The players handed out treats and celebrated Halloween with patients who won’t have the chance to trick-or-treat this year.

