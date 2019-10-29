Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Eagles traded facemasks for Halloween masks Tuesday. Several Eagles’ rookies showed up at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia in full costume.
Our rookies got spooky during today’s visit to @ChildrensPhila!#NFLHuddlefor100 | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/bghlU6LPNr
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 29, 2019
The players handed out treats and celebrated Halloween with patients who won’t have the chance to trick-or-treat this year.
You must log in to post a comment.